The investigation will look into the cause and extent of delays

Tesla is facing new federal probe over delayed crash reporting

By Akash Pandey 10:56 am Aug 22, 202510:56 am

What's the story

Tesla is facing an investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for its failure to promptly report crashes involving its partially autonomous driving technology. The NHTSA mandates automakers to report such incidents "within one or five days" of occurrence. However, Tesla has been reporting these crashes "several months or more" later than required, according to the agency.