'No one can...': Agnihotri on using Mithun Chakraborty, the actor
What's the story
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has praised veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, the star of his upcoming film, The Bengal Files. In an interview with Telly Talk India, Agnihotri stated that it doesn't matter to him whether Chakraborty received his due from Bollywood or not; he knows that he has been utilizing the actor's skills effectively. "No one can share that side of Mithun Chakraborty," he said.
Actor's dedication
Agnihotri reveals how hard Chakraborty works
Agnihotri also spoke about Chakraborty's dedication to his craft. "I find it very challenging to take that side out of him. Dada always tells me, 'Kahan se likh ke le aata hai [Where do you get this stuff from?]." "But he works so hard and goes into so much detail. I go in thinking [little gesture] and he gives me [gestures to whole page]," the filmmaker added.
Film insights
About 'The Bengal Files' and Agnihotri's previous films
Apart from Chakraborty, The Bengal Files also stars Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Saswata Chatterjee, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Sourav Das. The film was originally titled The Delhi Files, but was later changed. It will be released on September 5, 2025. It's the third film in Agnihotri's Files trilogy, after The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files. Interestingly, all three starred Chakraborty. Agnihotri's last offering was The Vaccine War (2023), which featured Nana Patekar and Joshi among others.