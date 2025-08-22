Next Article
Box office: 'War 2' becomes Hrithik's 5th highest-grossing film
Hrithik Roshan's new film, War 2, has crossed the ₹200 crore mark at the box office, earning ₹204.25 crore so far.
It's now his fifth highest-grossing Hindi movie and pulled in a speedy ₹150 crore within just eight days of release.
'War 2' vs 'Coolie'
Even with this strong run, War 2 is still behind Roshan's top films like War (₹303.34 crore) and Krrish 3.
It's also facing stiff competition from Rajinikanth's Coolie, which has already collected ₹229.75 crore.
The sequel hasn't quite recreated the original War's action magic yet—so all eyes are on how it performs over the coming weekend.