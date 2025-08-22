Elvish Yadav house firing: Teen shooter nabbed following police shootout
The Faridabad Police has nabbed an accused in the YouTuber Elvish Yadav's house firing case. Ishant alias Ishu Gandhi (19), a resident of Jawahar Colony in Faridabad, was arrested by the Faridabad Crime Branch Sector 30. The arrest was made following an encounter where he allegedly opened fire at police officers with an automatic pistol. He has since been admitted to a hospital after sustaining a bullet injury in his leg during the incident.
Who is Yadav's attacker? Recalling the firing incident
According to India Today, Ishant has ties to the Neeraj Faridpuria gang. He had gone to meet someone in his village and was returning via Faridpur Road when cops received a tip-off and ambushed him. This comes after, on August 17, three masked men opened fire outside YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner Yadav's Gurugram residence. The incident occurred around 5:30am. Yadav was not home during the attack, but his family was. They later confirmed that 25-30 shots were fired.
Bhau gang member claimed responsibility for attack
A member of the Himanshu Bhau gang, Bhau Ritoliya, had claimed responsibility for the attack. The social media post also mentioned Faridpuria. Yadav was attacked for allegedly promoting illegal betting. Yadav later assured his fans that he and his family were safe after the incident.
Ishant sustained an injury during the encounter
#WATCH | Faridabad, Haryana | Firing at Elvish Yadav's residence | Faridabad Crime Branch arrested an accused named Ishant alias Ishu Gandhi in an encounter, who allegedly fired outside the residence of Elvish Yadav in Gurugram on August 17.— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2025
