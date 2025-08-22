Elvish Yadav house firing: Teen shooter nabbed following police shootout  

Firing details

Who is Yadav's attacker? Recalling the firing incident

According to India Today, Ishant has ties to the Neeraj Faridpuria gang. He had gone to meet someone in his village and was returning via Faridpur Road when cops received a tip-off and ambushed him. This comes after, on August 17, three masked men opened fire outside YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner Yadav's Gurugram residence. The incident occurred around 5:30am. Yadav was not home during the attack, but his family was. They later confirmed that 25-30 shots were fired.