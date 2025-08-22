Next Article
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi welcome 1st child
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi just announced they've adopted a baby girl, sharing the happy news on Instagram and asking for some privacy as they settle into parenthood.
Brown's long-held dream of motherhood
Brown has talked openly about wanting to be a mom for years, saying her inspiration came from her mother—who had her first child at 21—and her grandmother.
She mentioned on the Smartless podcast in February 2025 that this dream started long before meeting Bongiovi, and she's always pictured herself with a big family.
Balancing career and motherhood
For Brown, it's all about love—not whether kids are biological or adopted.
She's been planning for motherhood while balancing acting and producing, often sharing how much she looks forward to having a big family of her own.