This is how iPhone 13 Pro Max will look like

Written by Surbhi Shah Mail Last updated on May 05, 2021, 12:31 pm

YouTuber Lewis Hilsenteger (Unbox Therapy) has shared details of a realistic-looking dummy model of the iPhone 13 Pro Max, giving us a good idea of what to expect from the upcoming Apple flagship.

As per Hilsenteger, the new model will feature a smaller notch (8.31mm difference) than the iPhone 12 Pro Max and a slightly larger rear camera module.

Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone will feature a Samsung-sourced AMOLED screen

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max will sport a smaller notch thanks to the repositioning of the earpiece to the top of the bezel and a closely packed Face ID setup. However, the overall design will be identical to the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The handset is likely to bear a Samsung-sourced 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1284x2778 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Cameras

The ultra-wide lens will have a larger f/1.8 aperture

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max will sport a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 12MP telephoto shooter, and a LiDAR scanner.

The ultra-wide sensor is expected to have an f/1.8 aperture as against the current model's f/2.4 aperture. The larger aperture will let in more light, allowing for better images, especially in low-light conditions.

For selfies, a 12MP camera is expected.

Internals

It will be fueled by an A15 Bionic processor

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is expected to be powered by an A15 Bionic chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

Under the hood, it should run on iOS 15 and pack a 3,850mAh or bigger battery with support for fast-charging.

For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, and a Lightning port.

Information

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max: Pricing and availability

As of now, there is no information regarding the pricing and availability details of the iPhone 13 Pro Max model. However, considering the rumored specifications, it will cost upwards of Rs. 1 lakh.