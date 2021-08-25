Vivo X70 Pro appears in new renders; design details revealed

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 25, 2021, 05:29 pm

Vivo X70 Pro's new renders reveal full design features

Vivo is expected to launch its X70 series of smartphones in India in September this year. The line-up could include the vanilla X70 and X70 Pro models. In the latest development, 91mobiles has shared the renders, dimensions, and other features of the Pro model. As per the images, it will have a curved display, quad rear cameras, and an aluminium frame. Here's more.

Design and display

A 120Hz AMOLED display is expected

The Vivo X70 Pro will feature an aluminium frame, a centrally-positioned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will pack a rectangular camera unit. The device is tipped to bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) curved AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a pixel density of 398ppi. Dimensions-wise, it will measure 160.4x75.5x7.7mm.

Information

There will be a 48MP main camera

The Vivo X70 Pro will sport a ZEISS-branded quad rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP primary shooter, a 13MP ultra-wide sensor, an 8MP telephoto camera, and a 2MP depth lens. Up front, a 32MP selfie snapper is expected.

Internals

The phone will house a 4,500mAh battery

The Vivo X70 Pro is rumored to draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1 and will be equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Vivo X70 Pro: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Vivo X70 Pro will be announced at the time of its launch, which is expected to happen next month. Considering its specifications and features, it will likely cost around Rs. 50,000.