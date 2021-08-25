HP Spectre x360 14 laptop launched at Rs. 1.2 lakh

Expanding its portfolio of convertible laptops, HP has launched a new Spectre x360 14 model in India at a starting price of Rs. 1,19,999. It is touted to be the world's first laptop to use keyboard scissors made from "natural, renewable material such as agricultural waste." The device offers 11th-generation Intel Core processors and up to 17 hours of battery life.

Design and display

The laptop has a 13.5-inch touch display

The HP Spectre x360 14 features a thin and light design with an all-in-one keyboard having a fingerprint reader, a camera shutter button, HP Command Center, and a mute mic button. The laptop weighs 1.36kg and bears a 13.5-inch WUXGA+ (1920x1280) IPS touchscreen with an aspect ratio of 3:2, 90.33% screen-to-body ratio, and 400-nits of brightness. An OLED display is available as optional.

Internals

It has an integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics card

The HP Spectre x360 14 is powered by up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR4 RAM, up to 1TB of SSD storage, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. The laptop packs a 66Wh battery and comes bundled with a 65W power adapter. It also provides quad speakers with Bang & Olufsen audio support and HP Audio Boost feature.

Information

It offers two Thunderbolt 4 ports

The HP Spectre x360 14 is equipped with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one SuperSpeed USB Type-A port, a micro-SD media card reader, as well as a headphone and microphone combo jack. For wireless connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

Pocket-pinch

HP Spectre x360 14: Pricing and availability

The HP Spectre x360 14 carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 1,19,999 in India. It is available for purchase via HP India's online store, HP World stores, Amazon India, and other partner retail stores. It is offered in Poseidon Blue color with Pale Brass accents and Nightfall Black color with Copper Luxe accents. The device comes with Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019.