OnePlus Nord 2 5G allegedly blasts again; reason unknown

OnePlus's Nord 2 5G has been in the headlines ever since its launch in July but not always for a good reason. A second blast incident has now come to the fore. A Twitter user named Shubham Srivastava has claimed that his father's Nord 2 "got exploded just recently." However, he has not shared any specific details about the incident.

Srivastava, with username @shubham754, tweeted saying, "I am very angry to say that the Nord 2 I got for my father got exploded just recently. He was afraid after this incident. It would have cost his life if he was using that (the phone) right away." Surprisingly, the said tweet has been deleted and the account appeared as deactivated at the time of writing.

OnePlus has reached out to the affected person

We are truly dejected to hear about this incident. We earnestly hope that the untoward incident did not cause any harm to your father. We would like to have this addressed on priority and to further scrutinize this matter and ascertain the cause of this instance, please DM us. — OnePlus Support (@OnePlus_Support) August 10, 2021

The first blast incident of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G was reported in Bengaluru a few days back. A Twitter user named Ankur Kumar had posted the photos of the burnt phone, claiming that it had "blasted" all of a sudden. OnePlus's investigation into the matter revealed that the damage was caused by "external factors" and not due to any manufacturing or product issue.

As far as its specifications are concerned, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G features a punch-hole design with a narrow bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It is offered in Green Woods, Blue Haze, and Gray Sierra colors.

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50MP (f/1.9) primary lens, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome sensor. For selfies and video calling, it has a 32MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.3 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.