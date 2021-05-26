OnePlus confirms Nord 2's existence; might debut in Q3
OnePlus is expected to expand its Nord line-up with the introduction of an all-new Nord 2 model in the third quarter of this year. The OnePlus Nord 2 moniker has been spotted in the FAQ section of a new Stadia Premiere Edition promo that is running in some European countries. The device was also was recently certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).
It could sport a Full-HD+ AMOLED display
The OnePlus Nord 2 is likely to feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it might pack a quad camera arrangement. The device is rumored to sport a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate.
There might be a 32MP selfie camera
The OnePlus Nord 2 will likely be equipped with a quad rear camera module, comprising a 50MP main sensor and three additional lenses, details of which are unclear as of now. For selfies and video calls, it should have a 32MP camera.
The phone will be backed by a Dimensity 1200 chipset
The OnePlus Nord 2 will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, combined with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and house a 4,500mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.
OnePlus Nord 2: Pricing
The official pricing and availability details of the OnePlus Nord 2 will be announced at the time of launch later this year. However, considering the leaked specifications and features, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 30,000.