OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition to debut in India soon

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Aug 10, 2021, 03:12 pm

OnePlus had launched the OnePlus Watch in India in March. It then announced the Limited Cobalt Edition and the Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition. Now, it's time to attract the Potterheads. According to 91mobiles, the tech giant is gearing up to introduce the OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition in India soon. It will offer six exclusive Harry Potter-themed watch faces and a new user interface.

Design and display

The smartwatch will have an AMOLED display

The OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition is likely to offer the same design and specifications as the regular model. It will feature a circular dial with a 1.39-inch (454x454 pixels) AMOLED display and a pixel density of 326ppi. The wearable will also provide a 5ATM water resistance. The underside of the smartwatch will house all the sensors, including heart rate and blood oxygen sensor.

Features

OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition will provide six watch faces

The OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition is said to offer six exclusive watch faces, including Hogwarts, Hogwarts seal, Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, as well as Hufflepuff. It will also boot a new Harry Potter-themed user interface with new animations and redesigned icons. The company might also offer some fresh watch straps with Harry Potter-themed design on them.

Internals

It will offer up to 14 days of battery life

The OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition will pack a 402mAh battery which is claimed to last up to 14 days on a single charge. It will be loaded with 4GB of onboard storage and offer support for Bluetooth 5.0. The wearable will also provide over 110 workout modes, heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, as well as stress and sleep tracking.

Information

OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition will be announced at the time of the launch, which is expected to take place in the coming weeks. For reference, the Classic version is currently available at Rs. 14,999 in India.