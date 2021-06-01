OnePlus Watch receives 'AI Outfit watchface function' via latest update

OnePlus releases B.52 software update for its Watch

OnePlus has started releasing a new software update for the OnePlus Watch. As per the changelog, the firmware brings multiple workout modes as well as a marathon running function. It also introduces a new 'AI Outfit watchface function,' wherein the smartwatch can generate a customized watch face based on your outfit. This feature has been borrowed from the OPPO Watch. Here are more details.

Everything to know about the update

The new update for the OnePlus Watch carries version number B.52. It is being released in a phased manner and a broader roll-out is expected to happen in the coming days. To enable the 'AI Outfit watchface function,' go to the OnePlus Health app >Watchfaces >AI Outfit >Click a photo of your preferred outfit, and choose a style to create a personalized watch face.

Design and display

The Watch has an AMOLED touchscreen

As far as its specifications are concerned, the OnePlus Watch features a 46mm circular dial with a stainless steel case and a 5ATM water resistance. It is offered in two variants: Classic and Cobalt Limited Edition. It bears a 1.39-inch (454x454 pixels) AMOLED display with 326ppi pixel density. In India, the Classic edition comes in Midnight Black and Moonlight Silver color options.

Internals

It is equipped with a 402mAh battery

The OnePlus Watch houses a 402mAh battery, which is claimed to last up to 14 days with typical usage and up to 25 hours with constant GPS usage. The wearable also offers support for fast-charging, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, a speaker, and a microphone. It is loaded with 4GB of onboard storage and is compatible with devices running Android 6.0 or above.

Features

The Watch can detect heart rate variability

The OnePlus Watch features heart rate and SpO2 monitoring as well as sleep and stress tracking. It can even detect heart rate variability via fluctuations. It offers more than 110 workout modes, including swimming, cycling, running, trekking and walking, among others. The smartwatch also allows users to receive and make calls, control music, and reply to notifications.