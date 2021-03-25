OnePlus has started releasing the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update for its 7 and 7 Pro models. As per the changelog, the firmware brings a refreshed UI, a quick toggle for Dark Mode, new Weather widget, updated Gallery app with story feature, and new Game Space features. It also bumps up the Android security patch to February 2021 and GMS package to January 2021.

The OxygenOS 11 update for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro has a download size of around 2.6GB and it is being released in a phased manner via OTA method. To manually check for the firmware, you can go to Settings > System updates.

OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro feature a metal-glass body with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they pack up to triple cameras. The vanilla model has a waterdrop notch design and a 6.41-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Pro version sports an uninterrupted 6.67-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus 7 has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, it packs a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing shooter. The 7 Pro is equipped with a 48MP (f/1.6) main camera, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto snapper. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16MP (f/2.0) motorized pop-up camera.

