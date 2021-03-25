-
OnePlus has started releasing the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update for its 7 and 7 Pro models.
As per the changelog, the firmware brings a refreshed UI, a quick toggle for Dark Mode, new Weather widget, updated Gallery app with story feature, and new Game Space features.
It also bumps up the Android security patch to February 2021 and GMS package to January 2021.
Information
Details about the update
The OxygenOS 11 update for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro has a download size of around 2.6GB and it is being released in a phased manner via OTA method. To manually check for the firmware, you can go to Settings > System updates.
Design and display
The handsets flaunt an AMOLED display
OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro feature a metal-glass body with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they pack up to triple cameras.
The vanilla model has a waterdrop notch design and a 6.41-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.
The Pro version sports an uninterrupted 6.67-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.
Cameras
OnePlus 7 Pro has a pop-up selfie camera
OnePlus 7 has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, it packs a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing shooter.
The 7 Pro is equipped with a 48MP (f/1.6) main camera, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto snapper. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16MP (f/2.0) motorized pop-up camera.
Internals
The duo is backed by a Snapdragon 855 chipset
The OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro draw power from a Snapdragon 855 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
Under the hood, the vanilla model packs a 3,700mAh battery with 20W fast-charging, while the Pro variant houses a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
Both the devices offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC.