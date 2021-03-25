Samsung will launch the Galaxy S20 FE's 5G version in India next week, according to ETTelecom.

The handset will be equipped with a Snapdragon 865 chipset as against the Exynos 990 processor which powers the 4G variant.

As for the key highlights, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G comes with a Full-HD+ display, triple rear cameras, and a 4,500mAh battery.

Here's our roundup.