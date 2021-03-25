-
Samsung S20 FE 5G to debut in India next weekLast updated on Mar 25, 2021, 06:53 pm
-
Samsung will launch the Galaxy S20 FE's 5G version in India next week, according to ETTelecom.
The handset will be equipped with a Snapdragon 865 chipset as against the Exynos 990 processor which powers the 4G variant.
As for the key highlights, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G comes with a Full-HD+ display, triple rear cameras, and a 4,500mAh battery.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Design and display
The phone sports a 120Hz Super AMOLED display
-
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G features a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The rear panel houses a triple camera unit.
The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate.
It is offered in Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, Cloud White, Cloud Red, and Cloud Orange colors.
-
Information
It offers a 32MP selfie camera
-
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G packs a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera. For selfies and video calling, it sports a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
-
Internals
It boots Android 11
-
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.
-
Information
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: Pricing and availability
-
The official pricing details of the Galaxy S20 FE 5G will be announced at the time of the launch, which will happen next week. However, the handset will cost under Rs. 50,000 and take on rivals like the OnePlus 9 and Vivo X60 Pro.