Vivo's sub-brand iQOO has announced the Z3 smartphone in China at a starting price of CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,000). As for the key highlights, the handset comes with a five-layer liquid-cooled heat dissipation system, a Snapdragon 768G chipset, a 120Hz display, triple cameras on the back, and 55W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display The smartphone offers a Full-HD+ OLED screen

The iQOO Z3 features a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it has a triple camera unit. The device houses a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is offered in two color options.

Information There is a 64MP main camera

The iQOO Z3 bears a triple rear camera setup which includes a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies and video calls, it packs a 16MP front-facing shooter.

Internals Under the hood, the smartphone packs a 4,400mAh battery

The iQOO Z3 draws power from a Snapdragon 768G processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. At the heart, it boots Android 11-based Origin OS and packs a 4,400mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information iQOO Z3: Pricing and availability