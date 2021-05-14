OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition launched at around Rs. 18,000

Chinese tech giant OnePlus has launched its OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition in its home country. Priced at CNY 1,599 (around Rs. 18,200), the wearable comes with a premium design, a cobalt alloy case, sapphire glass cover, and a leather strap. In terms of its specifications, the Cobalt Limited Edition mirrors the regular OnePlus Watch. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The wearable features an AMOLED display

The OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition flaunts a circular dial with a gold-colored cobalt alloy watch case. It has corrosion resistance along with a 5ATM water resistance. The smartwatch bears a 1.39-inch HD (454x454 pixels) AMOLED display with 326ppi density and scratch-resistant sapphire glass. It is available with the standard fluoroelastomer strap as well as a vegan leather strap.

Internals

It provides 4GB of internal storage

The OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition draws power from an STM32 chipset, combined with 1GB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage for storing apps and music. It boots RTOS-based custom OS and packs a 402mAh battery, which can last up to 14 days with typical use. The wearable has a built-in microphone, a speaker, GPS, and Bluetooth 5.0 support

Features

It supports SpO2 and heart rate monitoring

Quite like the OnePlus Watch Classic edition, the Cobalt Limited Edition has a range of features, including SpO2, heart rate, and sleep monitoring. It also offers 110 workout modes like hiking, swimming, running, and cycling. The wearable even lets you control music, make and receive phone calls, reply to notifications, and control the paired smartphone's camera shutter right from your wrist.

Information

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition: Pricing and availability

The OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition is priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,200) in China, which is notably higher than the Classic variant that costs CNY 999 (around Rs. 11,400). The smartwatch will go on sale starting May 17.