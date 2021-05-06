OnePlus Watch's update brings Always-on Display and camera shutter control

OnePlus has started rolling out a new software update for its Watch.

As per the changelog, the firmware brings in Always-on Display (AOD) functionality, remote camera shutter control function, and a new Marathon workout mode.

It also improves the system stability along with optimizing the system UI details and fixing some known issues.

Everything to know about the update

The new firmware for the OnePlus Watch carries build number B.48 and is being released via over-the-air (OTA) in a phased manner.

Before downloading the update, ensure that your smartwatch is at least 40% charged and connected to your smartphone via Bluetooth.

OnePlus has also said that with Always-on Display enabled on the Watch, the "battery life will be reduced by about half."

Design and display

The Watch flaunts an AMOLED panel

The OnePlus Watch sports a 46mm round dial with a stainless steel frame and a 5ATM water resistance. The wearable has a 1.39-inch (454x454 pixels) AMOLED touchscreen with 326ppi of pixel density.

The Classic version comes in Moonlight Silver and Midnight Black colors. There is also a 'Cobalt Limited Edition' model that features a scratch-resistant sapphire glass, cobalt alloy case, and vegan leather strap.

Information

It offers a 14-day battery life

The OnePlus Watch packs a 402mAh battery with fast-charging support. It can last up to 14 days with typical use and 25 hours with continuous GPS exercise monitoring. It has 4GB of internal storage, a microphone, a speaker, and offers support for Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

Features

It has over 110 workout modes

The OnePlus Watch comes with a range of features including SpO2 and heart rate monitoring, stress and sleep tracking, and 110 workout modes like hiking, swimming, running, as well as cycling.

The wearable also enables you to make and receive phone calls, reply to notifications, as well as control music and the camera shutter right from your wrists.