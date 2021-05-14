#DealOfTheDay: iPhone 12 Pro available with benefits worth Rs. 9,000

Written by Harshita Malik Mail Last updated on May 14, 2021, 06:23 pm

iPhone 12 Pro is offered with discounts and bank offers

If you are looking to switch from Android to iOS or just want to upgrade your existing iPhone to one of the latest models, this deal might interest you. Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs. 4,000 on the iPhone 12 Pro in India. On top of this, the e-commerce giant is also providing attractive benefits to HDFC Bank cardholders.

Information

Everything to know about the deal

Flipkart has listed the iPhone 12 Pro at Rs. 1,15,900 (MRP: Rs. 1,19,900) along with Rs. 5,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. Buyers can also avail Rs. 15,150 off by exchanging an old smartphone.

Design and display

It boasts of an IP68-rated build quality

The iPhone 12 Pro features an IP68-rated, steel-glass body with ultra-slim bezels and a wide notch. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit. The device sports a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1170x2532 pixels) XDR OLED display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and Face ID biometric technology. It is offered in Silver, Graphite, Gold, and Pacific Blue color options.

Information

The phone has a 12MP triple rear camera system

The iPhone 12 Pro bears a triple rear camera module, which includes a 12MP (f/1.6) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, a 12MP (f/2.0) telephoto shooter, and a LiDAR scanner. For selfies and video calls, there is a 12MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals

Under the hood, it supports 20W fast-charging

The iPhone 12 Pro draws power from an A14 Bionic processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It runs on iOS 14.5 and packs a 2,815mAh battery with 20W fast-charging and 15W wireless charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Lightning port.