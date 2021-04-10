In a remarkable achievement, iPhone 12 has reserved the top space in the bestselling smartphones' list globally for the month of January 2021, according to Counterpoint. As per the report, the second and the third positions are secured by iPhone 12 Pro Max and Pro, respectively. Notably, Apple has dominated the list by grabbing six places. Here's recalling the winner.

Design and display It boasts of an IP68-rated body

The iPhone 12 features an IP68-rated aluminium-glass body with slim bezels, a wide notch, and the Face ID biometric system. On the rear, it has a dual camera unit. The handset bears a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1170x2532 pixels) XDR OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and HDR10 support. It is available in Black, White, Red, Green, and Blue color options.

Information The phone offers a 12MP main camera

The iPhone 12 sports a dual rear camera setup which comprises a 12MP (f/1.6) primary sensor and a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens. On the front, it gets a 12MP (f/2.2) selfie shooter.

Internals It is equipped with a 2,815mAh battery

The iPhone 12 is fueled by an A14 Bionic chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. At the heart, it boots iOS 14.1 and packs a 2,815mAh battery with 20W wired and 15W Qi magnetic wireless fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a proprietary Lightning port.

Information iPhone 12: Pricing

In India, the iPhone 12 currently carries a price-tag of Rs. 79,900 for the 4GB/64GB model and goes up to Rs. 94,900 for the top-spec 4GB/256GB variant.