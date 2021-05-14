OPPO Find X3 Pro Mars Exploration edition to debut tomorrow

OPPO, in collaboration with aerospace agencies, will be launching a special, limited-run variant of its flagship OPPO Find X3 Pro smartphone, called the Mars Exploration. It will be revealed on May 15. The handset is expected to feature a distinct design inspired by the Red Planet, and pack up to 16GB of RAM as well as up to 512GB of storage. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone flaunts an LTPO AMOLED display

As far as the standard Find X3 Pro is concerned, it has an award-winning design, featuring a punch-hole cut-out, curved edges, and an IP68-rated build quality. On the back, there is a unique panel crafted from a single sheet of glass. The handset bears a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint sensor.

Information

It sports a 50MP main camera

The OPPO Find X3 Pro is equipped with a quad rear camera module comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 13MP (f/2.4) telephoto shooter, and a 3MP (f/3.0) micro lens. On the front, it has a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

Internals

It is fueled by a Snapdragon 888 chipset

The OPPO Find X3 Pro draws power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W wired and 30W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

OPPO Find X3 Pro Mars Exploration: Pricing and availability

OPPO will announce the pricing and availability details of the Find X3 Pro Mars Exploration edition tomorrow, i.e. May 15. For reference, the standard Find X3 Pro costs €1,149 (roughly Rs. 1 lakh) for the 12GB/256GB model.