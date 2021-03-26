-
OnePlus 9 series records 324% more pre-orders than 8 seriesLast updated on Mar 26, 2021, 05:25 pm
OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has announced that the first day pre-orders of the newly-launched flagship 9 series has overtaken the last generation 8 series by a whopping 324%.
To recall, the line-up was launched earlier this week. In India, the OnePlus 9 will go on sale starting April 14 while the 9 Pro model will be up for grabs from April 1 onwards.
Design and display
The 9 Pro boasts of a QHD+ AMOLED display
OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro feature a punch-hole display, slim bezels, and an integrated fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they house up to four cameras.
The former bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen, whereas the latter has a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display. The duo offers a 1-120Hz adaptive screen refresh rate.
Information
For selfies, there is a 16MP front camera
OnePlus 9 sports a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP monochrome camera. The 9 Pro packs a similar camera arrangement but with an additional 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens. Up front, the handsets offer a 16MP selfie snapper.
Internals
They are powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor
OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
They boot Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support (only on Pro model).
For connectivity, the devices offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, and a Type-C port.
Pocket-pinch
OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro: Pricing and availability
OnePlus 9 is priced at Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB/128GB model and Rs. 59,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. It is offered in Astral Black, Winter Mist, and Arctic Sky color options.
The 9 Pro costs Rs. 64,999 for the 8GB/128GB version and Rs. 69,999 for the 12GB/256GB configuration. It comes in Stellar Black, Morning Mist, and Pine Green color schemes.