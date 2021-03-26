OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has announced that the first day pre-orders of the newly-launched flagship 9 series has overtaken the last generation 8 series by a whopping 324%. To recall, the line-up was launched earlier this week. In India, the OnePlus 9 will go on sale starting April 14 while the 9 Pro model will be up for grabs from April 1 onwards.

Design and display The 9 Pro boasts of a QHD+ AMOLED display

OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro feature a punch-hole display, slim bezels, and an integrated fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they house up to four cameras. The former bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen, whereas the latter has a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display. The duo offers a 1-120Hz adaptive screen refresh rate.

Information For selfies, there is a 16MP front camera

OnePlus 9 sports a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP monochrome camera. The 9 Pro packs a similar camera arrangement but with an additional 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens. Up front, the handsets offer a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals They are powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor

OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. They boot Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support (only on Pro model). For connectivity, the devices offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro: Pricing and availability