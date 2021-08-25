Google Pixel Buds A-Series goes on sale in India

Google Pixel Buds A-Series, which was launched in India last week, has gone on sale in the country. The truly wireless earbuds cost Rs. 9,999 but are available with a discount of Rs. 1,000. The offer is valid only for today. The earphones offer real-time translation, Adaptive Sound technology, 12mm dynamic drivers, and up to five hours of playback time per charge.

Design

In India, it is offered in a single color option

Google Pixel Buds A-Series features a circular design, silicone tips, an IPX4-rated built for water resistance, and a spatial vent for in-ear pressure reduction and spatial awareness. It comes in a 'Clearly White' color option with a matching charging-cum-carry case. Dimensions-wise, each earbud measures 20.7x29.3x17.5mm and weighs 5.06 grams while the case measures 63x47x25mm and tips the scales at 42.8 grams without the earphones.

Information

Buds A-Series offers up to five hours of listening time

The Google Pixel Buds A-Series provides up to five hours of listening time or up to 2.5 hours of talk time per charge. The case delivers up to 24 hours of listening time and packs a Type-C port for charging.

Features

The earbuds support Google Assistant and real-time translation

The Google Pixel Buds A-Series allows real-time translation of over 40 languages when connected to an Android device running version 6.0 or higher. It offers passive noise reduction, support for Google Assistant, and packs custom-designed 12mm dynamic drivers. The earbuds also have dual beam-forming microphones and boast an 'Adaptive Sound' feature that dynamically adjusts volume based on the surroundings.

Pocket-pinch

Google Pixel Buds A-Series: Pricing and availability

The Google Pixel Buds A-Series is priced at Rs. 9,999 in India and is up for grabs via Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and Tata CLiQ. As part of a launch offer, buyers can get the buds at Rs. 8,999. The discount is valid only for today. Those who purchase a Google Pixel 4a smartphone can buy the Buds A-Series at just Rs. 4,999.