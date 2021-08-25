Realme 8 gets Dynamic RAM Expansion feature via latest update

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Aug 25, 2021, 02:26 pm

Realme 8 receives new OTA update in India

Realme has started releasing a new OTA (over-the-air) update for the Realme 8 smartphone in India. As per the changelog, the firmware optimizes system performance, fixes issues like photo editing in third-party apps and screen flickers, and introduces the July 2021 Android security patch. It also adds the Dynamic RAM Expansion feature that virtually expands the phone's RAM by using the internal storage.

Everything to know about the update

The latest OTA update for the Realme 8 smartphone in India carries version number RMX3085_11.A.19. It is being released in a phased manner. To enable the virtual RAM feature after installing the update, go to Settings >About phone >RAM menu. Although it's not officially confirmed, the device is expected to provide 2GB, 3GB, and 5GB RAM extension options.

Design and display

The phone has a Super AMOLED display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Realme 8 features a punch-hole cut-out, a noticeable bottom bezel, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, HDR10 support, and 1,000-nits of peak brightness. It is offered in Cyber Silver and Cyber Black color variants.

Information

It sports a 64MP main camera

The Realme 8 is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

Internals

It draws power from a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset

The Realme 8 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.