ASUS ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition launched at Rs. 1,54,990

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Aug 09, 2021, 08:01 pm

AMD-powered ASUS ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition debuts in India

ASUS had launched its AMD-powered ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition gaming laptop globally in June. Now, the tech giant has introduced the laptop in the Indian market with a price-tag of Rs. 1,54,990. The laptop comes with AMD's flagship RX 6000 series GPU, Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, Dolby Atmos sound support, and up to 165Hz display. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The laptop has an RGB backlit keyboard

The ASUS ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition has slim side bezels and a 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard. It also packs a Full-HD (1080p) webcam. The laptop bears a 15.6-inch IPS display with a QHD resolution, up to 165Hz refresh rate, 300-nits of brightness, and a 100% DCI-P3 color coverage. It supports AMD's FreeSync Premium and SmartShift technologies for ultra-smooth graphics output and maximum performance.

Internals

It houses a 90Wh battery

The ASUS ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition draws power from an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, paired with AMD Radeon RX 6800M GPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. It runs on Windows 10 Home and packs a 90Wh battery. The laptop also has dual speaks with Dolby Atmos sound, AI-based Noise Cancellation for microphones, and Smart Amp support.

Connectivity

It offers support for Wi-Fi 6

The I/O ports on the ASUS ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition include three USB 3.2 Generation-1 Type-A ports, a USB Generation-2 Type-C port that supports 100W charging, an HDMI 2.0 slot, and an audio jack. For wireless connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6 as well as Bluetooth 5.1. The device comes bundled with a 280W adapter.

Information

ASUS ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition: Pricing and availability

In India, the ASUS ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition is priced at Rs. 1,54,990. It will be available for purchase from August 11 onwards via ASUS Exclusive Stores, Flipkart, ROG stores, and other leading offline retailers.