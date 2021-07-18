This is how the Realme Pad will look like

Realme is likely to launch its first tablet, dubbed the Realme Pad, alongside the Realme Book laptop soon. In the latest development, 91mobiles, in collaboration with OnLeaks, has leaked the renders of the upcoming tablet, revealing its design and key features. Accordingly, the Realme Pad will come with a 10.4-inch display, a single rear camera, quad speakers, and stylus support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The device may have a 90Hz LCD display

The Realme Pad will feature a conventional rectangular screen with proportionate bezels, a power button on one side, and stylus support. The dual-tone rear panel will have a single camera. The tablet will bear a 10.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. Dimensions-wise, it will measure 246.1x155.8x6.8mm. It might be offered in either or both Gray-Black and Silver-Gray colors.

Information

It may sport a 48MP rear camera

The Realme Pad will be equipped with a single 48MP camera on the back. For selfies and video calling, it might have a 16MP front-facing snapper. The rear camera may offer 1080p video recording at 30fps.

Internals

It might be powered by a Snapdragon 765G processor

The Realme Pad might draw power from a Snapdragon 765G chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. It will run on Android 11 with custom UI on top and pack a 7,100mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the tablet should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information

Realme Pad: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Realme Pad will be announced at the time of the launch, which is expected to take place by the end of August or in early October. However, considering the rumored specifications, it may cost around Rs. 23,000.