Indigenous Clubhouse me-too app Leher records spike in crypto-related discussions

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Last updated on Jul 18, 2021, 09:42 pm

Bangalore-based startup Leher app records increased interest among users in discussing cryptocurrencies, blockchain

The number of blockchain and cryptocurrency-related start-ups is on the rise around the world and interest surrounding discussions on these subjects has also seen a spike on community-based platforms such as Twitter Spaces and Clubhouse. Co-founder of Bangalore-based drop-in live audio-video chat app Leher, Vikas Malpani, says that Indians are also developing an interest in cryptocurrencies and blockchain lately. Here are more details.

Details

Understanding blockchain is essential for discovering how cryptocurrencies work

Leher has been witnessing an uptick in real-time discussions about cryptocurrencies on its platform. Explaining the new trend, Leher said that discussions on its platform usually revolve around how to invest in crypto, crypto regulations in India, and the future of crypto investments, among others. Since blockchain technology is a critical piece of the crypto puzzle, interest in it has spiked as well.

Co-founder speaks

Indian audiences still lack awareness about crypto investments: Malpani

Vikas Malpani

Remarking on the trend, Malpani said, "Although a lucrative option, the majority of the Indian audience is still naive when it comes to knowledge and awareness around crypto investments. These discussions on the Leher app are helping people to seek better understanding with experts." Unlike Clubhouse, Leher is free to download and users don't need an invite to get started.

Embracing change

Interest in crypto spiked since Supreme Court lifted trading ban

Interestingly, the "Bitcoin India Club" on Leher has over 4,400 members. The Indian Supreme Court lifted the RBI-imposed ban on crypto trading in March last year and since then, crypto discussions are everywhere. In a recent report by Chainalysis, India ranked 11th in global crypto adoption with 10 million active users of the upcoming concept, trading cryptocurrencies worth nearly $350 million every day.

In the works

Leher is also developing many monetization models for creators

Malpani emphasized that Indian users can join the cryptocurrency discussions on Leher conveniently. He said, "Unlike Clubhouse, the app can be used by anyone, and users only need an invite for private clubs." He added that the company is developing multiple monetization models so content curators and creators can monetize their audiences and collaborate with brands as well.