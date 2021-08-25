Flight evacuated after a passenger's Samsung smartphone catches fire

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Aug 25, 2021, 01:43 pm

Samsung Galaxy A21 ignites in-flight causing an emergency evacuation

An Alaska Airlines plane, flying from New Orleans to Seattle, was reportedly evacuated on an emergency basis after a Samsung Galaxy A21 caught fire inside the flight's cabin. The crew had to use battery containment bags and fire extinguishers to control the fire. However, smoke forced the deployment of evacuation slides. The incident took place after the plane had landed at Seattle-Tacoma International airport.

Details

The phone was reportedly burned beyond recognition

"After much digging, I can tell you that the phone was burned beyond recognition," Perry Cooper, a spokesperson for the Port of Seattle, said in an email to The Seattle Times. "However, during an interview with one of our Port of Seattle Police officers, the passenger volunteered the phone was a Samsung Galaxy A21." The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Design and display

The phone has an HD+ LCD display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy A21, which debuted in April last year, features a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel and a plastic body. The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. On the rear, it has a quad camera unit and a physical fingerprint reader.

Information

It sports a 13MP selfie camera

The Samsung Galaxy A21 comes with a quad rear camera unit comprising a 16MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, it has a 13MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals

It draws power from a MediaTek Helio P35 processor

The Samsung Galaxy A21 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10-based One UI 2.0 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.