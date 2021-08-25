Samsung Galaxy M32 5G debuts in India at Rs. 21,000

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 25, 2021, 12:46 pm

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G launched in India

Expanding its portfolio of 5G smartphones, Samsung has announced the Galaxy M32 5G handset in India. It carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 20,999 and will be available via Amazon and Samsung India's online store from September 2 onwards. The handset offers a 6.5-inch display, quad rear cameras, a Dimensity 720 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

There is an HD+ LCD display

The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G features a V-shaped notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it gets a quad camera unit. The device bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Slate Black and Sky Blue color options.

Information

The phone has a 13MP front camera

The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is equipped with a quad camera arrangement on the back, comprising a 48MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 2MP 'live focus' camera. On the front, there is a 13MP selfie snapper.

Internals

It runs on Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G: Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G starts at Rs. 20,999 for the 6GB/128GB model. The mobile will be up for grabs starting September 2 at 12pm via Amazon and Samsung India's website. On Amazon, buyers can avail Rs. 2,000 discount with ICICI Bank credit/debit cards.