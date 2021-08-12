Samsung releases Android 11 update for Galaxy A10 in India

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Aug 12, 2021, 12:07 am

Samsung Galaxy A10 receives Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update

Samsung has started releasing the Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update for the Galaxy A10 smartphone in India. As per the changelog, the firmware brings a refreshed UI, updated stock apps, Digital Wellbeing, chat bubbles, parental control, and improved system stability, privacy as well as security features, among other features. It also bumps up the Android security patch on the device to June 2021.

Everything to know about the update

The latest Android 11 update for the Samsung Galaxy A10 in India carries version number A105FDDU6CUH2. To manually check for the update, you can go to Settings >Software update. If your unit has received the firmware, tap on 'Download and Install'.

Design and display

The phone has an HD+ LCD display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy A10 features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it has a single camera. The smartphone bears a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9. It is offered in Red, Black, Gold, and Blue color options.

Information

It sports a 5MP selfie camera

The Samsung Galaxy A10 is equipped with a single 13MP (f/1.9) camera on the back along with an LED flash. It supports Full-HD (1080p) video recording at 30fps. For selfies and video calling, it has a 5MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.

Internals

It draws power from an Exynos 7884 chipset

The Samsung Galaxy A10 is powered by an octa-core Exynos 7884 processor, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it packs a 3,400mAh battery and is now upgradeable to Android 11-based One UI 3.1. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.