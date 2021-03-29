Xiaomi has finally launched its latest high-end flagship smartphone, the Mi 11 Ultra. The device comes with a starting price of CNY 5,999 (Rs. 66,450) and will go on sale starting April 2 in China. As for the highlights, it features a 2K AMOLED display, a secondary rear screen, a 67W wired and wireless fast-charging, 480Hz touch sampling rate, and a Snapdragon 888 chipset.

Design and display The phone boasts of a 120Hz AMOLED display

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra sports a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels, curved edges, IP68-rated build quality, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it houses a triple-camera unit and a mini secondary screen that acts as a viewfinder for taking high-resolution selfies with the primary camera. It will bear a 6.81-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

Information It sports a 50MP main camera

The Mi 11 Ultra offers a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP (f/1.9) GN2 primary sensor, a 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP (f/4.1) periscope telephoto sensor with 5x optical and 120x digital zoom. Up front, it sports a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals It is fueled by a Snapdragon 888 chipset

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired and 67W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: Pricing details