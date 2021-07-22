Mi CC11 spotted on TENAA certification site; launch imminent

As the latest addition to the Mi CC-series smartphones, Xiaomi is working on two new models, called the Mi CC11 and CC11 Pro. In the latest development, the former has been spotted on the TENAA certification platform, hinting at its imminent launch. As per the listing, the Mi CC11 will come with support for 5G network and GPS. Here's our roundup.

It will likely get a 90Hz OLED screen

The Mi CC11 is expected to feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera unit. The device might bear a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a refresh rate of 90Hz.

There will be a 64MP main camera

The Mi CC11 will offer a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a telephoto camera. Up front, it will have a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

A 4,310mAh battery is expected

The Mi CC11 is rumored to be powered by a Snapdragon 778G or Snapdragon 780G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and house a 4,310mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Mi CC11: Pricing

At present, information regarding the pricing of the Mi CC11 is not available. However, going by its leaked specifications, it could be priced at around Rs. 30,000.