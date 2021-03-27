While Apple wrangles unsuccessfully with auto manufacturers over its ridiculous branding rules, Xiaomi might beat it to the electric car race. The Chinese electronics conglomerate's smart mobility strategy involves tying up with a local auto maker called Great Wall Motor. Xiaomi is currently in talks with the Chinese auto company to strike a deal allowing it to use its plants to manufacture electric cars.

Value offering Company will aim its EV at the mass market

Just like its smartphone products, Xiaomi's yet unnamed electric car will be targeted at the masses. This strategy could allow it to undercut the likes of Tesla in China, provided it manages to strike the same balance between value and performance evident in its mobile offerings. Although the partnership hasn't been formally acknowledged, the companies are expected to make an announcement next week.

Details Xiaomi tying up with Great Wall for electric car project

The Chinese auto maker Great Wall Motor Company Limited is primarily an SUV manufacturer, which also undertakes design, research, development, manufacture, and sale of sedans and pick-up trucks. It sells vehicles under three brands: Great Wall, Haval, and Wey. Xiaomi's decision to partner with Great Wall makes sense since the latter is also building an electric vehicle factory in China with BMW.

Technical support Great Wall will provide expertise to speed up design process

Great Wall will reportedly offer engineering consultancy, in addition to its manufacturing facilities, to Xiaomi in order to speed up the electric vehicle project. Meanwhile, Xiaomi's expertise with connected technology and the semiconductor side of smart cars will shape the product into a viable competitor to the likes of Tesla. However, it is not known if Xiaomi's car will incorporate self-driving features.

Modest target It is unclear if Xiaomi will offer self-driving capability

The positioning of Xiaomi's EV is difficult until we can confirm the presence or absence of self-driving features. Tesla sits at the top of the electric vehicle pecking order primarily due to its brilliant UI and smartphone integration, but also because it has compelling self-driving features. Xiaomi will have to match Tesla in both the aspects if it hopes to challenge it.

Pentium T77 This isn't Xiaomi's first automotive rodeo