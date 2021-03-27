Huawei will launch its own operating system, HarmonyOS, in April, the company has confirmed. The third beta version will arrive on March 31, followed by the stable version in April. The firmware will first make its way to the recently-launched Mate X2 foldable phone. The company's aim is to install HarmonyOS on 200 million devices by the end of this year.

HarmonyOS (known as HongmengOS in China) is a microkernel-based distributed operating system. It offers a shared communications platform, distributed data management and task scheduling, as well as virtual peripherals. It supports a Deterministic Latency Engine and high-performance Inter-Process Communication (IPC) to address underperformance challenges. It can automatically adapt to different screen layouts and supports both drag as well as drop controls.

Quote "HarmonyOS supports seamless collaboration across devices"

"HarmonyOS is completely different from Android and iOS. It is a microkernel-based, distributed OS that delivers a smooth experience across all scenarios. It has a trustworthy and secure architecture, and it supports seamless collaboration across devices," said Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei's consumer business group.

Design and display The phone boasts of a 90Hz OLED flexible screen

Meanwhile, the Huawei Mate X2 sports an inward folding design, a pill-shaped punch-hole cut-out on the outer display, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The main display is an 8.0-inch QHD+ (2200x2480 pixels) flexible OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The external screen features a 90Hz, 6.45-inch Full-HD+ (1160x2700 pixels) OLED panel with a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Cameras It has a Leica-engineered camera system

Huawei Mate X2 packs a Leica-branded quad rear camera unit comprising a 50MP (f/1.9) main sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto shooter, and an 8MP (f/4.4) SuperZoom lens with 10x optical zoom. The phone also supports 100x digital zoom and offers a 2.5cm super macro mode. For selfies, it has a 16MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals The device draws power from a Kirin 9000 chipset

Huawei Mate X2 is powered by a Kirin 9000 processor, combined with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of expandable storage. It boots Android 10-based EMUI 11 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, dual-frequency GPS, an infrared sensor, and a Type-C port.

