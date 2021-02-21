After releasing an MIUI 12 overhaul package back in December last year, Xiaomi is rolling out the February 2021 Android security patch for its POCO M2 Pro smartphone in India. As per the changelog, the over-the-air (OTA) firmware sports version ID V12.0.3.0.QJPINXM and has a size of 587MB. The initial response to it also seems to be positive. Here's our roundup.

Design and display The device has a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ screen

POCO M2 Pro has an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole cut-out. On the rear, there is a quad-camera setup. The device sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. It comes in Out Of The Blue, Green and Greener, and Two Shades of Black colors.

Information The phone sports quad rear cameras

POCO M2 Pro has a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and another 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with LED flash. On the front, a single 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper is available.

Internals It runs on a Snapdragon 720G processor

The POCO M2 Pro draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The device runs on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. It offers support for the latest connectivity options, including dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Information POCO M2 Pro: Pricing and availability