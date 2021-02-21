A group of international researchers published a technical paper on Thursday explaining that they were able to communicate in real-time with lucid dreamers. A lucid dream is one in which the dreamer becomes aware they are dreaming, while they continue to sleep. This state of the mind has been the subject of movies such as Inception, although scientific research lags behind.

Solving math Subjects used specific eye movements to answer researchers' questions

The scientists were able to establish real-time two-way communication with test subjects who were fast asleep and in the midst of a lucid dream. The test subjects were able to communicate with specific eye movements, responding to questions and even solving simple math problems in real-time. The researchers were able to communicate accurately with the dreamers about 18% of the time.

Endless possibility The study opens avenues to empirical exploration of sleep

Research suggests that another 20% of the time communication does occur, but yields incorrect or incoherent responses from the dreamer. This path-breaking study will provide science with priceless information about the content, structure, and empirical exploration of sleep. The test's lead author Karen Konkoly said the team has thought of many different experiments and that there's no waiting time for data analysis.

Vivid experience Dreamers recollected hearing a narrator outside their dream

Talking to Motherboard, Konkoly said there are studies of lucid dreamers communicating out of dreams and also remembering tasks, but there is limited research on the stimuli going into lucid dreams. After waking up, the dreamers reported hearing the researchers as an intangible narrator from outside their dream. Konkoly added that the experiment's results are exciting and rewarding.

Sleeping for science Experiment studied 36 people with varying levels of dreaming experience

The study recruited 36 people to fall asleep for research purposes. Several subjects were experienced lucid dreamers and some were not. One of the experienced dreamers was narcoleptic. Scientists used electrodes placed at strategic locations to measure brainwaves and eyeball movements after a person was confirmed to be in deep sleep. Communication was made possible by the test subject's eye movement in specified patterns.

Future scope Researchers plan to pursue the study with more experimentation