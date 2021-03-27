Last updated on Mar 27, 2021, 11:42 am

Xiaomi is expected to launch the Mi 11 Pro model on March 29, alongside Mi 11 Ultra, Lite, and MIX smartphones. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on Geekbench (via MySmartPrice), revealing its key specifications. As per the listing, the device will come with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and Android 11 support. Here's our roundup.

Technicality What is Geekbench and how does it rate processors?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that ranks chipsets based on their multi-core and single-core performances. While calculating multi-core performances, the platform runs a series of instructions simultaneously per core to generate a combined result. The same process is repeated to evaluate single-core scores. The faster a processor fulfills the instructions, the higher is its score on Geekbench.

Information How much did Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro score on Geekbench?

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro's Geekbench listing, with model number M2102K1AC, was uploaded earlier today. According to the listing, the handset has achieved a single-core score of 4,233 and a multi-core score of 12,567.

Design and display Mi 11 Pro will boast of a 120Hz AMOLED display

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro will feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it is likely to pack a triple camera setup and a small, secondary screen. The handset will bear a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x2560 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 480Hz touch sampling rate.

Information It will offer a 48MP periscope telephoto lens

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro will reportedly pack a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide camera, and a 48MP periscope telephoto lens with up to 120x zoom. For selfies, a 20MP front snapper is expected.

Internals It may support 67W wireless fast-charging

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired and 67W wireless fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro: Pricing and availability