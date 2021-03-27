Even as everyone gets ready to jump on the NFT bandwagon, here's something you might want to know before putting your life savings into them. While NFTs use the magic of blockchain to establish your ownership, that doesn't necessarily store the NFT, but only the URL where it is hosted. That means, if the URL decays for various reasons, so does your precious NFT.

Details US politicians pretend to act tough with Big Tech

Do you know what else disappears without a trace? The resolve of US Senators to do anything about Big Tech transgressions following the dog and pony show that we otherwise know as Senate hearings. This time it was the Democrats who pretended to talk tough, but so did the Republicans several years ago, and nothing came of that either. Don't get your hopes up.

Living dangerously Razer wants to redefine range anxiety with rechargeable smart mask

Speaking of things that are showy and useless, Razer will actually be putting its concept RGB face masks into production. But if you think RGB lighting is a bad idea, wait till you hear about its "rechargeable ventilator" design. They call it the "smart mask," but we wonder what part of making the critical air filtration system battery-dependent is smart.

Music therapy Fortunately, Apple Music is leveraging technology for greater good

While Spotify extensively updated its desktop app with an improved UI, Apple Music is taking the platform to unexpected avenues. The music streaming service will leverage the power of algorithms and machine learning to help children with speech disorders. The feature is called Saylists and it encourages such children to sing along to challenging songs that will help them overcome their speech impediments.

What could go wrong? Google wants to turn your phone into rechargeable car key