Expanding its portfolio of premium laptops, Xiaomi has launched the Mi Notebook Pro 15 and Mi Notebook Pro 14 models in China. The range starts at CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 59,400) and will go on sale starting April 2. As for the key highlights, the devices come with a MacBook Pro-like design, an 11th-generation Intel Core chipset, 100W fast-charging support, and high-quality screens.

Design and display The Pro 15 model bears a 60Hz OLED screen

The Mi Notebook Pro 15 and 14 feature an aviation-grade aluminium-alloy body with a backlit keyboard, a large touchpad, and a fingerprint sensor built into the power button. The Pro 15 model has a 60Hz, 15.6-inch 3.5K (3456x2160 pixels) OLED display while the Pro 14 version bears a 14.0-inch 2.5K (2560x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information The duo supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1

The Mi Notebook Pro 15 and 14 offer two Type-C ports, a Thunderbolt 4 port, and a headphone/microphone jack. For wireless connectivity, they support Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. The devices also pack a 720p webcam and 2W stereo speakers.

Internals Mi Notebook Pro 15 has a 66Wh battery

The Mi Notebook Pro 15 and 14 draw power from an 11th-generation Intel Core i7/i5 processor, paired with NVIDIA GeForce MX450/Intel Iris XE graphics, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. They run on Windows 10 Home and pack a 66Wh and 56Wh battery, respectively. The laptops provide up to 13 hours of local video playback and support 100W fast-charging.

Pocket-pinch Mi Notebook Pro 15 and 14: Pricing and availability