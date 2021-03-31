Last updated on Mar 31, 2021, 12:59 am

Tesla customers were in for a surprise when they received two withdrawals instead of one for vehicles that cost anywhere between $37,000 and $100,000. Allegedly, hundreds of Tesla customers were charged twice for their cars. Worse yet, Tesla refused to help and asked them to seek refunds from their bank instead. Unfortunately, that might take more than a month.

Bad guys win Parler warned FBI before Capitol riots, exposing Big Tech lies

Speaking of Big Tech destroying lives, remember Facebook, Amazon, and Twitter had lied about how Parler encouraged the Capitol Hit incident? Well, even as Facebook allowed the rioters to assemble and coordinate using its Groups feature, Parler was busy trying to warn FBI about the bad apples on its platform. Unfortunately, Parler is all but dead and lying Big Tech has triumphed yet again.

Tick different Swatch has mastered the art of trolling Apple

Swatch has a surprising history of trolling Apple through the years and doing a damn fine job of it. The Swiss watchmaker had previously mocked Apple's "Think Different" catchphrase with its "Tick Different" marketing campaign. This was followed by preemptively trademarking iWatch to prevent Apple from using it in UK. And now the savvy watchmaker has trademarked Apple's "One more thing" catchphrase.

Redefining expensive How Taiwanese drought could make your iPhones even more expensive

Swatch isn't the only thing troubling Apple. The chronic scarcity of water in Taiwan has prompted Apple's chipmaker TSMC to spend a fortune on water tankers. That could result in a substantial 25 percent price hike in the chips used in the iPhone 13. With iPhone prices having crossed the $1,000 mark long back, it's hard to imagine how one can stomach another increase.

Hush money Hacker blackmails MobiKwik with private data of 10 crore customers