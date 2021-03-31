Last updated on Mar 31, 2021, 12:35 am

Xiaomi has started releasing the MIUI 12.5 stable update for the Mi 10 Ultra model. As per the changelog, the firmware brings optimizations for system animations, customizable system sounds with stereo effects, improved haptic feedback throughout the UI, and new system apps, among others. To recall, MIUI 12.5 was announced last December and Mi 10 Ultra has become the first smartphone to receive it.

Everything to know about the update

The MIUI 12.5 update for the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra carries build number V12.5.1.0.RJJCNXM and is currently being rolled out in a phased manner. A wider release is expected to happen in the coming days.

Design and display Mi 10 Ultra boasts of a 120Hz OLED display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Mi 10 Ultra features a punch-hole design, slim bezels, curved edges, and a glass body. The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint sensor. It is offered in Obsidian Black, Mercury Silver, and Transparent Edition color options.

Information It sports a 48MP main camera

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra packs a quad rear camera unit comprising a 48MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.0) portrait lens, a 20MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a 48MP (f/4.1) periscope telephoto sensor. Up front, it has a 20MP (f/2.3) selfie snapper.

Internals It draws power from a Snapdragon 865 processor