-
OnePlus 8, 8 Pro receive OxygenOS 11.0.5.5 update in IndiaLast updated on Mar 31, 2021, 12:20 am
-
OnePlus has started rolling out a new OxygenOS 11.0.5.5 update for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro models in India.
As per the changelog, the firmware fixes a series of issues related to playing videos recorded in 4K CINE 60fps mode, screenshots, fingerprint sensor, OnePlus Share, and alarm clock, among others.
The update also introduces the latest March 2021 Android security patch.
-
-
Information
Everything to know about the update
-
The OxygenOS 11.0.5.5 update carries build number 11.0.5.5.IN21DA and 11.0.5.5.IN11DA for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro models, respectively. The software is being released in a phased manner via over-the-air. You can manually search for the firmware by going to Settings >System update.
-
Design and display
The phones sport an AMOLED display
-
As far as their specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro sport a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, an IP68-rated build quality, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
The vanilla 8 model bears a 90Hz, 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen, whereas the Pro variant has a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1440x3168 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
-
Cameras
They pack a 48MP main camera
-
OnePlus 8 has a triple rear camera unit comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera.
The 8 Pro is equipped with a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera, and a 5MP (f/2.4) color filter.
Up front, they offer a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.
-
Internals
The devices draw power from a flagship Snapdragon 865 processor
-
OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
Under the hood, the standard model houses a 4,300mAh battery with 30W wired fast-charging while the Pro variant has a 4,510mAh battery with 30W wired and 30W wireless charging support.