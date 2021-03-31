OnePlus has started rolling out a new OxygenOS 11.0.5.5 update for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro models in India.

As per the changelog, the firmware fixes a series of issues related to playing videos recorded in 4K CINE 60fps mode, screenshots, fingerprint sensor, OnePlus Share, and alarm clock, among others.

The update also introduces the latest March 2021 Android security patch.