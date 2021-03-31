-
OnePlus 9 series recorded $45 million revenue in 10 seconds
OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro smartphones went on their first sale in China yesterday and the company has made a revenue of CNY 300 million (roughly $45.6 million) during the first 10 seconds of the sale.
In India, the OnePlus 9 will go on sale starting April 14 while the 9 Pro model will be up for grabs from April 1 onwards.
Design and display
The 9 Pro flaunts a QHD+ screen
The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, they offer up to quad cameras.
The former sports a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen while the latter houses a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display, both with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate.
Information
The handsets have a 50MP ultra-wide lens
The OnePlus 9 has a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. The 9 Pro provides a similar arrangement but with an additional 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto shooter. Up front, they have a 16MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.
Internals
The duo bears a 4,500mAh battery
The OnePlus 9 series draws power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The devices run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support (only on Pro model).
For connectivity, they offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, and a Type-C port.
Information
OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro: Pricing
In India, the OnePlus 9 is priced at Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB/128GB model and Rs. 59,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. The 9 Pro costs Rs. 64,999 for the 8GB/128GB version and Rs. 69,999 for the 12GB/256GB model.