OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro smartphones went on their first sale in China yesterday and the company has made a revenue of CNY 300 million (roughly $45.6 million) during the first 10 seconds of the sale. In India, the OnePlus 9 will go on sale starting April 14 while the 9 Pro model will be up for grabs from April 1 onwards.

Design and display The 9 Pro flaunts a QHD+ screen

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, they offer up to quad cameras. The former sports a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen while the latter houses a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display, both with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information The handsets have a 50MP ultra-wide lens

The OnePlus 9 has a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. The 9 Pro provides a similar arrangement but with an additional 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto shooter. Up front, they have a 16MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

Internals The duo bears a 4,500mAh battery

The OnePlus 9 series draws power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The devices run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support (only on Pro model). For connectivity, they offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro: Pricing