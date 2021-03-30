Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has announced its entry into the automotive industry. According to an official filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the company will set up a "wholly-owned subsidiary" to commence and operate a new smart electric vehicle business. Lei Jun, the co-founder and CEO of the Xiaomi Group, will concurrently serve as the CEO of the EV business.

Twitter Post Take a look at the official statement

BREAKING NEWS



Say hello to #XiaomiSmartElectricVehicles.



Get all the information at our #XiaomiMegaLaunch Part II tonight! 19:30 (GMT+8), 2021! pic.twitter.com/gq3Kue2pF1 — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) March 30, 2021

Goal The company aims to offer quality smart EVs

As per the stock exchange filing, Xiaomi "hopes to offer quality smart electric vehicles to let everyone in the world enjoy smart living anytime, anywhere." It is unclear whether the company will produce and sell EVs under its own wings or tie up with contract manufacturers for producing the vehicles. We also do not know if Xiaomi will focus on manufacturing, software, or both.

Information Xiaomi will initially invest 10 billion yuan

Xiaomi has confirmed that it will initially invest CNY 10 billion ($1.52 billion) into the smart electric vehicles venture. Over the next 10 years, the total investment amount will reach around $10 billion.

Brand recognition Global brand identity will prove to be a key advantage

Xiaomi, often touted as an "internet firm," is known world over for its Android-powered smartphones, wearables, lifestyle products, IoT devices, and laptops. The tech giant's global recognition will prove to be an obvious advantage to market its electric vehicles as well as offer a connected driving experience using its established ecosystem.

Competitors Xiaomi will face competition from established auto giants