Visa Inc. will wade deeper into digital currency waters as it green-lights the use of cryptocurrency to directly settle payments on its network. Visa has partnered with crypto platform Crypto.com in a pilot program to settle some transactions using US dollar-pegged cryptocurrency USD Coin (USDC) on the Ethereum blockchain. The move allows purchases to take place directly in cryptocurrency without any traditional money involved.

Simpler settlements Crypto payments to no longer need fiat currency

While Visa already allowed customers to pay with digital coins, the process was costly and complicated. A crypto wallet would send traditional money to a bank account to be wired to Visa at the end of the day to settle the transaction. The new program will scrap the need to convert cryptocurrencies into traditional currency, letting partners pay Visa directly in USDC.

Growing acceptance Finance firms embrace crypto as demand blows up

The program comes as mainstream finance firms grow more accepting of digital currencies. Mastercard has said it will allow more merchants to trade in cryptocurrencies on its network, citing unrelenting demand. Further, digital payment firms PayPal and Square already allow Bitcoin on their platforms, while the oldest US bank BNY Mellon has said it would launch banking services for cryptocurrencies and other digital assets.

Musk bullish Tesla leads crypto charge with Musk at helm

In fact, Tesla's Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has backed the cryptocurrency trend in recent months through tweets and outspoken support. Last week, Musk said customers could buy his company's electric vehicles in exchange for Bitcoins, over a month after Tesla sank $1.5 billion into the cryptocurrency. Musk has also been a prime driver of Dogecoin, a Bitcoin alternative born out of a meme.

Safe-haven appeal Is crypto the new gold?