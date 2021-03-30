87 percent of businesses in India are mulling over making work from home a permanent option for their employees, according to a survey report by BCG-Zoom. Further, there has been close to a three times increase in employees working remotely amid the COVID-19 pandemic at the businesses surveyed. Here are more details on this.

To evaluate the economic impact of remote working regimes and video communication solutions during the health crisis, Zoom commissioned the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) to carry out a survey and conduct economic analysis. The survey focused on whether businesses were able to function properly using video conferencing even during a time of global economic turmoil.

According to the report, the total time spent on video conferencing solutions increased 3-5 times at the businesses surveyed. It suggested that 70% of the managers surveyed are now more open to flexible remote working regimes than they were before the pandemic. The survey data and findings span key industries and six countries - India, the US, UK, Japan, France, and Germany.

The businesses surveyed expect over a third of their employees to work remotely even beyond the pandemic. To understand how video communication solutions affect the way people work, the surveyors had asked respondents to estimate what share of employees in their company used video conferencing tools in 2019, 2020, and expected to in 2022.

