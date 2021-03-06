The use of tocilizumab, an anti-inflammatory drug given for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, can help improve the survival rate in patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19, reducing the risk of death. These were the findings of the country's first-ever multicenter randomized controlled trial on the use of tocilizumab for treating COVID-19 conducted in 11 public and private tertiary-care hospitals in India. Here's more.

The trial—published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine—recruited a total of 180 patients; 90 were given tocilizumab along with standard care, while 90 others received standard care only. No difference was seen in mortality and ventilation among the groups when moderate and severe cases were considered together. But sub-group analysis of severe COVID-19 cases in both groups indicated lower mortality in patients who received tocilizumab.

According to Dr. AS Soin—the National Lead Investigator of the trial and Medanta Liver Institute's Chairman—tocilizumab was found to be safe because the reported adverse events didn't differ among patients who received it and those who didn't. He said it was the first Phase-3 study to demonstrate that though routine tocilizumab use on all hospitalized patients wasn't warranted, it increased survival in severe cases.

Dr. Soin said COVID-19 isn't going away soon, adding, "This study plugs an important gap in knowledge on COVID treatment and gives a clear direction on the timing of the drug." "Incidentally, in the last month, two major studies—the RECOVERY Trial from the UK and the REMAP-CAP study—have revealed similar findings that TCZ (tocilizumab) reduces mortality among patients with severe COVID (sic)," he added.

"In COVID-19 patients with hypoxia (requiring oxygen) and significant inflammation, treatment with the combination of a systemic corticosteroid (such as dexamethasone) plus tocilizumab reduces mortality by about one-third for patients requiring simple oxygen," the aforementioned RECOVERY study in the UK had noted. It further said the drug could reduce mortality in "nearly one-half for those requiring invasive mechanical ventilation."

