Last updated on Feb 23, 2021, 11:14 am

Considering how coronavirus cases are rising again, Rajasthan and Maharashtra on Monday imposed new restrictions at a number of places. At least three other states, including Karnataka, enforced rules to screen visitors coming from "high-risk" Maharashtra. Meanwhile, on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a review meeting, which was also attended by his colleague, Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan. Here are more details.

On Monday, 10,584 fresh coronavirus cases were reported, pushing the nationwide tally to over 1.1 crore cases. During the same 24-hour period, 78 people succumbed to coronavirus-related complications taking the total death count to 1,56,463. The number of active cases stands at 1,47,306. In the last week, 16 out of the 36 states and union territories registered a spike in daily cases.

While the surge was marginal in nearly half of the 16 states/UTs, the situation in the remaining areas is concerning. Maharashtra logged an 81% rise in its cases last week (February 15-21) and the corresponding figure for Madhya Pradesh was 43%. Similarly, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, and Haryana recorded a 31%, 22%, 13%, and 11% spike respectively, reports TOI.

To recall, new curbs had been announced for Maharashtra's capital Mumbai, which has also been recording a surge in COVID-19 cases. Now, the Shiv Sena-led state government has announced clampdown orders at Amravati, Nagpur, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Nashik, Aurangabad, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivlai, Akola, Yavatmal, Washim, and Buldhana. Citizens have been asked to honor coronavirus-appropriate behavior like wearing masks and maintaining distance.

Separately in Rajasthan, not more than 100 people are now allowed to attend an event, including weddings. The Jodhpur Police issued a diktat, allowing only essential services, schools, and colleges to function. Section 144 has also been imposed in the city till March 21.

In Karnataka's Kalaburagi, the district administration issued a travel advisory for those coming from Maharashtra, with at least five check-points being installed at the border. Maharashtra's travelers entering Karnataka through Afzalpura and Aland will have to furnish a negative RT-PCR test report. An alert was sounded in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. These states will also thermally screen travelers coming from Maharashtra, reports News18.

