Last updated on Feb 19, 2021, 09:45 am

Maharashtra, which has remained the worst-affected Indian state since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, is once again dealing with an alarming rise in cases. On Thursday, the daily tally crossed 5,000 for the first time in nearly 75 days, and on the same day, newer curbs were imposed in Mumbai. The state capital logged 736 fresh cases yesterday. Here are more details.

Masks Marshals appointed to nab those traveling without masks

As per the updated guidelines, residential buildings having more than five active coronavirus patients will be sealed. The city's civic body — the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation — has deployed 300 marshals to nab those traveling in local trains without masks. The aim is to, reportedly, catch 25,000 offenders. BMC said the strength of the marshals elsewhere will be doubled to 4,800 from 2,400.

Rules Wedding venues will be inspected, offenders will face legal action

Further, cops are now authorized to levy fines on people roaming without masks. Regular inspections will be carried out at halls, wedding venues, etc. to see if coronavirus-linked precautions are being adhered to. "Violation of any rules will lead to legal action against organizers and concerned management," the BMC said. Those flouting home isolation, wedding, and gathering rules will be prosecuted.

Quote Institutional quarantine mandatory for incoming travelers from Brazil

"Travelers coming to Mumbai from Brazil will be put into compulsory seven days institutional quarantine. Hands of citizens instructed to quarantine at home will be stamped, (sic)" the guidelines read.

Curbs The situation in other places isn't heartening either

Newer curbs were also imposed in districts like Amravati, Nagpur, Buldhana, Yavatmal, Akola, Parbhani, and Jalna in view of the inflated coronavirus cases. Some of these districts have limited gatherings to just five people (or less) and have started implementing the SMS policy — social distancing, masking, and sanitizing — religiously. Educational institutions would be shut for at least two more weeks.

Amaravati Weekend lockdown imposed in Amaravati

Meanwhile, weekend lockdown returned in Amravati. Until a month ago, the district was registering less than 70 cases daily. But after cases rose, the administration enforced a lockdown from 8 pm on Saturday till 7 am on Monday. "The markets will be shut from Saturday night till Monday morning. For now, this is being implemented for one day," health official, Dr. Dilip Ranmale, said.

Warning Deputy CM warned citizens of another lockdown