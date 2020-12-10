Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita have become grandparents for the first time. Their eldest son Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka gave birth to their first child, a baby boy, in Mumbai today, a family spokesperson has reportedly revealed. We extend our heartiest congratulations to the Ambani family on the happy occasion.

Details The Ambanis are delighted: Family spokesperson

"Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to become grandparents for the first time, as they welcomed the great grandson of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani. Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today in Mumbai," said the family spokesperson. Both the mother and the newborn are healthy, the spokesperson further informed.

Twitter Post You can read the spokesperson's statement here

"Nita Mukesh Ambani are delighted to become grandparents for the 1st time as Shloka Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today in Mumbai. Both mother son r doing well - Family spokesperson — Akhilesh Shukla (@MrAShukla) December 10, 2020

Details Akash and Shloka Mehta got married in March last year

Akash had tied the knot with Shloka Mehta on March 9, 2019. The couple first met as toddlers while studying at the Dhirubhai Ambani school in Mumbai. The two eventually went on to date before Akash proposed to her in Goa in 2018. For the unversed, Shloka is the daughter of diamantaire Arun Russell Mehta, the MD of Rosy Blue.

Wedding Akash and Shloka's grand wedding celebrations

Akash and Shloka's grand wedding celebrations were spread across days and cities ranging from Mumbai to the picturesque St. Moritz in Switzerland. In fact, the list of guests included renowned personalities from the world of politics, sports and entertainment from across the globe. International stars like Chris Martin and The Chainsmokers also performed at their wedding functions.

Other details Mukesh Ambani is sixth-richest person in the world