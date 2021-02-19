Last updated on

Last updated on Feb 19, 2021, 03:11 am

India on Thursday reported more than 13,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to 10.95 million cases. Meanwhile, at least 100 more patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,56,170. Kerala and Maharashtra, which are the two worst-hit Indian states, continued to report a high daily positivity rate in coronavirus infections. Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 1,09,50,201 COVID-19 cases, 1,56,014 deaths

Till Thursday morning, the Health Ministry had reported 1,09,50,201 COVID-19 cases, including 1,56,014 deaths, 1,37,342 active cases, and 1,06,56,845 recoveries. According to data compiled from state/UT statistics, India reported 1,09,63,278 cases and 1,56,170 deaths till Thursday night. Over 10.66 million have recovered. 98,46,523 people were vaccinated in India till 6 pm on Thursday and a total of 3,17,190 beneficiaries were vaccinated on the day.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Thursday

Maharashtra: 20,81,520 total cases, 51,669 deaths, 19,87,804 recoveries. Kerala: 10,21,432 total cases, 4,046 deaths, 9,56,935 recoveries. Karnataka: 9,46,860 total cases, 12,282 deaths, 9,28,767 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 8,89,077 total cases, 7,166 deaths, 8,81,292 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 8,46,937 total cases, 12,444 deaths, 8,30,320 recoveries. Delhi: 6,37,445 total cases, 10,896 deaths, 6,25,496 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 6,02,555 total cases, 8,711 deaths, 5,91,270 recoveries.

Key updates 4.6K new cases in Kerala; Maharashtra reports 5.4K fresh infections

Kerala reported 4,584 new cases, marking a daily positivity rate of 6.8% with 67,506 tests. The Centre has asked states to limit the positivity rate under 5%. 5,427 more people tested positive in Maharashtra, marking a daily positivity rate of 8.2% with 65,930 tests. In Chhattisgarh, daily infections stood at 276. The tally has climbed to 3,10,210, including 3,790 deaths and 3,03,415 recoveries.

Key updates Delhi reports 130 more cases; 181 fresh infections in Bengal